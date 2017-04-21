Main Menu

Painting of naked actor holding Trump’s head sparks debate

A painting on display at the University of Alaska Anchorage depicting a naked actor holding President Donald Trump’s head has sparked debate.

KTVA-TV reported this week that university officials are backing the display of the painting, titled, “Everything,” by Thomas Chung.

The painting shows Chris Evans, who plays Capt. America, naked and holding Trump’s head in his left hand and a sign in his right.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is shown wrapped around Evans’ leg.

A university official says the painting has “sparked spirited discussions,” and that freedom of expression is fundamental to the university’s mission.

