UW-Madison presents Threads Fashion Show on April 30

The University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Human Ecology, Textile and Fashion Design Program will present its annual Threads Fashion Show, Ensemble, at Madison Masonic Center, 301 Wisconsin Ave. in Madison, on April 30. The shows take place at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Following the first show, outside exhibits presented by senior students in the Textile and Fashion Design program will be on display, as well as the Wearable Technology Presentation. Once the second show has been completed, student organizations, including Wisconsin Without Borders Marketplace and Global Artisans, will follow these exhibits with promotions to support their cause.

From the selection of runway designs to live music and dance, Ensemble engages a range of audiences through a mash-up of classical and contemporary music and design.

Tickets for both shows range from $10 to $15 for students and $25 to $35 for the general public. Tickets are available online via the Threads website, fashionshow.wisc.edu.