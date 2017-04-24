Main Menu

  3. Trump expands corporate power, enriches his businesses in first 100 days

Trump expands corporate power, enriches his businesses in first 100 days

The Wisconsin Gazette
Featured, Featured News, National, News, Political, Tracking Trump April 24,2017

A day-by-day review of President Donald Trump’s administration  shows virtually every day has been marked by a new, extraordinary grant of power to corporate interests and the enrichment of Trump’s private businesses, a Public Citizen report shows.

‘America has never seen anything like this, and we have endured only the first three months.’

Public Citizen’s report shows an administration that has granted extraordinary power to corporations and has used the office of the presidency to enrich Trump’s private businesses:

  • Since taking office in January, Trump has met with nearly 200 corporate executives, inviting mega-corporations to shape federal policy.
  • Trump has signed 13 bills passed by a GOP-led Congress that were deemed gifts to big business because they would roll back regulatory protections established by the Obama administration and were opposed by industry.
  • Trump has stacked his cabinet with corporate executives or people with strong ties to Corporate America or specific industries.
  • With his frequent visits to Mar-a-Lago, Trump has turned himself into a walking advertisement for his global resort properties.
  • Although Trump’s sons are running the day-to-day operations of his real estate empire, Trump still owns his family business, creating an extraordinary conflict of interest between Trump’s personal financial interests and the interests of the country.

“We are nearly 100 days into the Trump administration, and it’s clear that there has been a wholesale corporate takeover of the government,” said Robert Weissman, president of Public Citizen. “Corporate interests are directly driving policy on everything from pesticides to China, regulation to for-profit college rip-offs.

“Meanwhile, Trump is degrading the office of the presidency to promote the Trump brand, and the ethical vacuum in the White House is ensuring that megascandals will ensnare this administration. America has never seen anything like this, and we have endured only the first three months.”

Tags 100 days business conflict of interest Donald Trump greed money president public citizen swamp unethical wealth White House

WiG Wire

Related articles

Laugh Factory: Trump Impersonation Day is April 26
Entertainment, Featured, Featured Entertainment, News, Political, Stage, Tracking Trump, WiGWAG April 24,2017
Milwaukee County, other sanctuary locales threatened with loss of federal grant money
Featured, Featured News, Immigration, Milwaukee, News, Political, Tracking Trump April 24,2017
Health care in America: An employment bonanza and a runaway-cost crisis
Featured, Featured News, National, News, Political, Tracking Trump, Wellness April 24,2017

Newsletter

Community News

Log In / Register

Log In

Find us on Facebook