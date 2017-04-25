Zoological Society of Milwaukee holds ‘Zootastic’ fundraiser April 28

The Zoological Society of Milwaukee presents Zootastic, a fundraiser and special family night sponsored by Grow Hope@SaintA with supporting sponsorship from Bridgewood Advisors. The event takes place April 28 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Milwaukee County Zoo, 10001 W. Bluemound Rd. in Milwaukee.

Guests will have the opportunity to see zoo animals and ask questions of the zookeepers and volunteers. The fundraiser also features insider animal talks, kid-friendly activities and food, a dance party, a family photo station and a silent auction.

Tickets for Zoo Pass members are $75 per family of four, $15 per individual child (12 and under), and $25 for ages 13 and up. Non-members tickets are $80 per family of four, $20 per child, and $30 for ages 13 and up. The ticket fee, less $10 per person, is tax-deductible.

For more information and to register, visit zoosociety.org/Zootastic or call 414-258-2333.