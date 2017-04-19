Wisconsin native Garek to perform at 2017 Pridefest Milwaukee

Music artist and Wisconsin native Garek will return to the Badger State for 2017 Pridefest Milwaukee. The show will take place June 9 at 9 p.m. on the Miller Stage at the Henry W. Maier Festival Park.

Born and raised in Pound, Wis., Garek attended UW-Madison, receiving a B.A. in Strategic Communications. He headed to New York to pursue a career in music in 2010 after graduating. The artist worked as an intern at a music production house, writing and singing demos for the likes of Disney and Nickelodeon, before releasing his own material.

Garek’s brand of industrial rock fuses elements of bands such as Nine Inch Nails, Marilyn Manson and Garbage with the artist’s own unique perspective. London’s EQ Music called him “a deity of Industrial-Electro mastery.” He has toured internationally, including being a featured artist and spokesmodel at London Fashion Week.

Fans of Garek can look forward to a live set featuring tracks from his new release Take the King, as well as a meet and greet before the performance.

“After playing for people around the world, I’m excited to bring the show back to Wisconsin,” Garek said, in a prepared statement. “I grew up here, in a town of 400 people, before I moved to New York. So, whether they know it or not, I’ll have a very specific and special connection with this audience.”

For more information, visit www.garek.tv.