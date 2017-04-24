Laugh Factory: Trump Impersonation Day is April 26

The Wisconsin Gazette

The Laugh Factory will present President Trump Impersonation Day April 26 at 2 p.m. The show will be hosted by the original Trump impersonator and Saturday Night Live alum, Darrell Hammond.

“President Trump is not getting the credit he deserves for how much he has truly helped the comedy community since he has taken office,” says Laugh Factory owner Jamie Masada. “To honor President Trump for creating this new golden age of comedy, the Laugh Factory has decided to search the world for the best Trump impersonator.”

Following the factory’s Funniest Person in the World Competition — which featured 89 comedians from 56 countries — the Laugh Factory is bringing the global comedy community together again to find the funniest Trump impersonator on the planet.

The first round of the competition took place online and the 10 finalists will be flying to Los Angeles from around the world.

The furthest finalist is from New Zealand.

Others are coming from Dubai, Great Britain, Canada, South Korea and Iran.

The winner will host a new show for Laugh Factory Magazine called Real News/Fake News.

