Ten Chimneys’ Lunt-Fontanne Fellowship Program taps Alfred Molina as 2017 master teacher

Ten Chimneys Foundation announced that London-born actor Alfred Molina will lead the Lunt-Fontanne Fellowship Program at Ten Chimneys for 2017. During the week of July 9 to 16, Molina will work with ten of the country’s top actors in regional theatre for an intensive class at the National Historic Landmark estate of Alfred Lunt and Lynn Fontanne in Genesee Depot, Wis.

Molina can currently be seen on the hit FX series Feud with Jessica Lange and Susan Sarandon, and recently closed A Long Day’s Journey into Night where he revisited his theatre roots in Eugene O’Neill’s Pulitzer Prize-winning drama.

Molina has moved between film, TV, and theatre, morphing into a diverse mix of nationalities and personalities. Some of his most unforgettable performances include portraying Mexican muralist Diego Rivera in Frida, Jewish milkman Teyve in the 2004 Broadway revival of the musical Fiddler on the Roof, drug dealer Rahad Jackson in the film Boogie Nights, comic book villain Doc Ock in the sequel Spider-Man 2 and the John Logan play Red in which Molina portrayed the artist Mark Rothko. He can also be seen in the hit movies Raiders of the Lost Ark, Chocolat, The Da Vinci Code, and The Truth About Emmanuel, along with many other films, TV, theatre, and animation.

“The prospect of working in such a memorable and historic place of theatre with devoted and experienced actors is both humbling and inspiring,” Molina said in a prepared statement.

The ten actors that have been selected as Ten Chimneys Foundation’s 2017 Lunt-Fontanne Fellows, and their nominating theatres, are:

Hugo Armstrong – Center Theatre Group

Cherise Boothe – Manhattan Theatre Club

Denise Cormier – Asolo Repertory Theatre

Bethany Anne Lind – Alliance Theatre

Zonya Love – Milwaukee Repertory Theater

Robert Neal – Indiana Repertory Theatre

Daniel Pearce – The Public Theater

Stephen Pelinski – Resident Ensemble Players

Keith Randolph Smith – Manhattan Theatre Club

Michael Winters – Seattle Repertory Theatre

Since its inception in 2009, the Lunt-Fontanne Fellowship Program has brought the nation’s top regional theatre actors to Ten Chimneys to work with a world-renowned Master Teacher. The list of Master Teachers includes Lynn Redgrave, Barry Edelstein, Olympia Dukakis, Joel Grey, Alan Alda, David Hyde Pierce, Phylicia Rashad, and Jason Alexander.

“Alfred Molina is undoubtedly one of the great actors of today,” said Randy Bryant, Ten Chimneys Foundation president and CEO, in a prepared statement. “We’ve watched him morph into many powerful characters through the years. His insight, combined with the strength of our ten Lunt-Fontanne Fellows, will lead to an exciting week of enrichment and growth at Ten Chimneys.”

For more information, visit tenchimneys.org.