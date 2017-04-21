WiGWatch: Community action alerts

Compiled by Lisa Neff

We are the progressive movement. These are our campaigns and causes.

INDEPENDENT INVESTIGATION: WiG endorses the call for an independent investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election — and we encourage you to add your voice to the demand for an inquiry. Every day brings new information underlining the need for an independent review, and Congress has the power to create a special commission to conduct one. Find out how to help campaign for the commission at indivisibleguide.com, which recently debuted this new website.

PEACE AND JUSTICE: The Wisconsin Network for Peace and Justice and its member groups invite people to a spring assembly May 6 at the Kickapoo Valley Reserve Center in La Farge. The program will include a discussion on divesting and investing in core community issues. For more, go to WisNPJ on Facebook.

UNITED IN MILWAUKEE: The United Nations Association–Greater Milwaukee meets May 13 at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Milwaukee for a presentation on the United Nations Schools of International Learning and initiatives in Milwaukee Public Schools. The Greater Milwaukee Foundation awarded a $100,000 grant for a school program on world peace and peace education. For more, go to UNAGreaterMilwaukee on Facebook.

DEMOCRACY MEETUP: The Wisconsin Democracy Campaign holds an annual meeting May 22 at the Lussier Family Heritage Center in Madison. Guest speakers include Kimberlee Wright, executive director of Midwest Environmental Advocates, and Kevin Kennedy, the retired director of the Wisconsin Government Accountability Board — the nonpartisan election watchdog dismantled by Scott Walker last year. For more, email speer@wisdc.org.

CONSERVATION LEADERSHIP: Gathering Waters is accepting nominations for the 2017 Land Conservation Leadership Awards, which will be presented during a celebration in Madison June 2. For more, go to gatheringwaters.org.

CHALK IT UP: Artists, express yourself at the Great Lakes Chalk Art Competition June 10–11 in downtown Racine. Organizers are seeking chalk artists, who will get the opportunity to make a big — if not permanent — statement on Fifth Street and win a cash prize. For more, go to monumentsquareartfest.com.

ON EARTH DAY



MADISON MARCH: On April 22, at 5:30 p.m., the Earth Day March and Rally — Protect our Water–Reject the Mines and Pipelines! — departs from Monona Terrace in Madison. Plans include a march from Monona Terrace to the library mall, and a 6:15 p.m. rally at the mall with speakers from 350 Madison, the Madison Action for Mining Alternatives and NoKXL Pledge of Resistance.

ROCK THE GREEN: On April 22,

Milwaukee’s Office of Sustainability and Rock the Green hold the third annual Earth Day Celebration with an appearance by Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett, a performance by Vic and Gab and a caravan of food trucks. The event takes place 11 a.m.–1 p.m. at the City Center, 735 N. Water St., Milwaukee. For more, email jodie@rockthegreen.com.

Send announcements to lmneff@wisconsingazette.com.