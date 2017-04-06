WiGWatch: Action alerts

Compiled by Lisa Neff

ENGINEERING WALK A FUNDRAISER: Students involved with the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee’s chapter of Engineers Without Borders are organizing a 5K Run/Walk April 30 in Veterans Park to support development of a water project for 2018. Since 2007, the student chapter has designed and built eight water distribution and treatment systems in Guatemala. To support the students and their campaign, go to www.run4watermke.org.

FREEDOM FIGHTERS: Fight for the Future, a small but mighty digital rights activist group has launched the A-Team’s initiative and is seeking activists to “tackle major issues against the backdrop of unprecedented threats in the Trump era.” Those interested in an A-Team application can go online to fightforthefuture.org/ateams/.

ARTISTS IN ACTION: The Racine Arts Council Grants Program is accepting applications for ArtSeed funding, which encourages “experimental or innovative programs based on the arts.” Grants are made to nonprofits, artists and schools. For more, go to racineartscouncil.org.

HABITAT HELP: The National Audubon Society encourages nature enthusiasts to create spring and summer sanctuaries for bird species typical of their ZIP code. To do so, go to Audubon’s Plants for Birds online database and type in your code. The database is at audubon.org/plantsforbirds.

DEMTEAM RECRUITMENT: The Democratic Party of Milwaukee County is preparing for training sessions and seeking people interested in running for office, working on a campaign or advancing party values and causes. DemTEAM training takes place May 5–6 at the Amalgamated Transit Union office, 734 N. 26th St. Milwaukee. For more, go to milwaukeedems.org/mke_dem_team.

TRACKING JOBS AND TRUMP: President Donald Trump repeatedly takes credit for new jobs that were actually announced during Barack Obama’s second term. So, the Blue Collar Jobs Tracker was created to monitor actual job growth. Find the tracker at bluecollarjobs.us.

BAY VIEW CEREMONY: Save the date of May 7 to attend the 131st anniversary commemoration of the Bay View Tragedy, when seven people protesting in front of the Bay View Rolling Mills to demand labor reforms were killed by National Guardsmen. The ceremony takes place at the state historical marker at South Superior Street and East Russell Avenue. For more, go to wisconsinlaborhistory.org.

LIVING LIBERALLY: Kenosha Drinking Liberally is a branch of Living Liberally, a left-leaning, political social group with hundreds of chapters. The group’s next get together is 7 p.m. April 11 at TG’s Restaurant and Pub, 4120 Seventh Ave., Kenosha, and features guest Kristin Hansen, development director of ACLU of Wisconsin Foundation, discussing “Protecting Civil Liberties in the Age of Trump.” Go to facebook.com/kenosha.drinkingliberally.