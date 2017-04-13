Main Menu

Rep. Mark Pocan holding University of Wisconsin-Madison town hall April 13

U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan (WI-02) will hold a University of Wisconsin-Madison town hall on April 13 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. to discuss his work in Congress and field questions on issues important to students, faculty and Dane County residents.

This will be Pocan’s fifth town hall since the new Congressional session began in January, and his second in Dane County. In recent months, Pocan also began conducting monthly digital town hall meetings on Facebook Live, where constituents type questions into the comment section and he responds. Those sessions are posted after completion on the office Facebook page at facebook.com/repmarkpocan under videos.

The April 13 event takes place at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Dejope Hall, Lake Mendota Room, 640 Elm Drive, Madison.

The town hall is free and open to the public. No RSVP is required.

For more information, visit pocan.house.gov.

