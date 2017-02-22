UW-Madison lecture examines political fact-checking

Lucas Graves, assistant professor at the School of Journalism and Mass Communication, University of Wisconsin-Madison, will present a lecture, Why Is It So Hard to Agree on the Facts? Objectivity, Institutional Facts, and the Contested Epistemology of Fact-Checking.

The event takes place March 3 at 1 p.m. in the UW-Madison Digital Humanities Lab, located on the second floor east wing of the Golda Meir Library, 2311 E. Hartford Ave. in Madison.

The lecture will review “the roots of political fact-checking within the ‘interpretive community’ of U.S. journalism, and then offers a provisional epistemology of fact-checking grounded in the notion of ‘institutional facts,’” according to a press release from UW-Madison.

Graves’ research focuses on new organizations and practices in the emerging news ecosystem, and on the challenges digital networks pose to established media and political institutions. His book Deciding What’s True: The Rise of Political Fact-Checking in American Journalism was published in 2016 from Columbia University Press.