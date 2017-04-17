Immigrant rights advocates to protest at Trump, Walker visit in Kenosha

The Wisconsin Gazette

Congregations United to Serve Humanity will hold a march of solidarity with undocumented immigrants at 9:30 a.m. April 18 in Kenosha, during President Donald Trump’s visit.

The march will begin at St. Mary’s Lutheran Church, 2001 80th St., Kenosha, and proceed west toward Snap-on, where President Donald Trump and Gov. Scott Walker are expected to pay a visit.

Organizers issued this statement: “As people of faith, our vision is to build community in which everyone is treated equally. We lift up our undocumented neighbors who are struggling to build a better life for themselves and their families, many of whom are escaping unspeakable conditions in their countries of origin. We believe all children, including children of undocumented parents, deserve to feel safe. CUSH continues to advocate for reforms which support the well-being of undocumented immigrants.”

An call to march said participants are encouraged to bring signs and work boots to line the street, symbolizing the contributions of hard-working immigrants.

CUSH is a nonpartisan, interfaith coalition that promotes social justice through advocacy, education and empowerment.

CUSH is a member of the statewide WISDOM network. WISDOM affiliates from Racine, Waukesha and Milwaukee are expected to join in the march.