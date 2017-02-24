Sen. Ron Johnson invited to Feb. 25 town hall scheduled by constituents

A coalition of citizen organizations will hold a town hall listening session on protecting the health care of over 400,000 Wisconsinites whose coverage is at risk. The event takes place this Saturday, Feb. 25 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the IBEW 494 Union Hall, 3303 S. 103rd St. in Greenfield.

More than 200 constituents are expected to attend to exchange ideas on critical issues before Congress, including how Sen. Ron Johnson intends to guarantee that everyone has access to high quality affordable health coverage.

Sen. Johnson was invited by members of Citizen Action to attend the town hall. The group sent a letter of invitation hand delivered to the offices of Sen. Johnson requesting a listening session in the Greater Milwaukee area during this week’s legislative recess.

“Since there are no currently scheduled listening sessions in our area, we would like to help you schedule a listening forum accessible to Southeastern parts of the state,” the letter said. “We simply ask that you attend, and take advantage of this opportunity to engage with your constituents, including students, parents, employers, local small business owners, and many more. We anticipate a good turnout, and have invited members of the local media.

“Individuals planning to attend are seeking to work with you to advance the best interests of our local communities. You can expect an engaged and respectful group of fellow citizens. We certainly hope that you’ll take advantage of this opportunity to fulfill your obligation as a democratically elected representative to exchange ideas and information with your own constituents.”

Sen. Johnson has not indicated he will attend as of this writing.

For more information, visit citizenactionwi.org.