Grow Local Biz Expo showcases independent business, supports local economy

The Grow Local Biz Expo is metro-Milwaukee independent business alliance Local First Milwaukee’s spotlight event showcasing its annual Grow Local Business Campaign. The event offers a half-day of learning, resource gathering, and networking on April 25 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Best Place at the Historic Pabst Brewery.

Data from the Civic Economics Survey of Independent Businesses shows that in Milwaukee, independently-owned, local businesses are reinvesting $.44 of every dollar earned into the local economy, compared to only $.14 on the dollar from national chains. Local First Milwaukee encourages businesses in the region to send a representative to the Grow Local Business Expo to see how they can shift a portion of spending to local vendors.

Christine Hill, executive director of Future Milwaukee at Marquette University, will present the lunch keynote, “What’s Holding You Back from Growing Your Business?” and facilitate a panel of local business leaders: Jeff Sherman, OnMilwaukee; Jennifer Bartolotta, Care-a-lotta and The Bartolotta Restaurant Group; and Wendy Bast, Go Riteway. Breakout sessions will be presented by sponsors Walcheske & Luzi, Hudson Business Lounge, G2 Insurance Services, and Filament Communication throughout the afternoon. Vendors will showcase products and services ranging from finances, marketing, technology, and more.

Individual tickets to the Grow Local Business Expo are $50 and include admission, lunch, an afternoon snack, and one beverage during happy hour networking from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. If unable to participate in the full day, individuals are invited to the happy hour networking for $20 (one beverage included).

To learn more about the Grow Local Business Expo or register to attend, visit https://localfirstmilwaukee.wufoo.com/forms/q1vtyn3i0avzsc2/