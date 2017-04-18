Main Menu

Jay Wright, African-American poet and playwright, will present The Abandoned Eye at 3:30 p.m. on April 20 in Sensenbrenner Hall, Eisenberg Reading Room, 1103 W. Wisconsin Ave. in Milwaukee.

The lecture is free and open to the public. A reception will follow at the Haggerty Museum of Art on Marquette’s campus.

Wright’s visit to Milwaukee will also include a reading at the Woodland Pattern, 720 E. Locust St., on April 21 at 7 p.m.

Wright’s visit is sponsored by a gift of the Rojtman Foundation to support lectures and readings offered by the Philosophy and English Departments. The visit is part of the 2016-2017 Marquette Forum series.

Wright is the author of numerous poetry collections. Before embarking on his writing career, Wright played professional baseball, mostly for the Mexicali Eagles of the Arizona-Texas League and the Fresno Cardinals of the California League.

Wright studied comparative literature at the University of California, Berkeley, and Rutgers University. Wright’s honors include the 2000 Lannan Literary Award for Poetry, an American Academy and Institute of Arts and Letters Literary Award, a Guggenheim Fellowship, a MacArthur Fellowship, an Ingram Merrill Foundation Award, a National Endowment for the Arts grant, a Rockefeller Brothers Theological Fellowship, and the Oscar Williams and Gene Derwood Award.

He was the recipient of the 1996 Academy of American Poets Fellowship. Wright was named the 2005 recipient of Yale University’s Bollingen Prize for American Poetry.

For more information, visit marquette.edu.

