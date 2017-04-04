Former Green Party VP candidate Winona LaDuke to speak at Marquette April 6

Winona LaDuke, the Green Party vice presidential candidate for presidential candidate Ralph Nader in 1996 and 2000, will speak at Marquette University on Thursday, April 6, at 6 p.m. in the Weasler Auditorium, 1506 W. Wisconsin Ave. in Milwaukee.

LaDuke works on issues of climate change, renewable energy and environmental justice alongside indigenous communities. Her speech, “Creating a Multi-Cultural Democracy: Religion, Culture and Identity in America,” is the annual 2017 Curtis L. Carter Art and Social Change Lecture. LaDuke’s appearance is sponsored by the Haggerty Museum of Art

LaDuke lives on the White Earth reservation in northern Minnesota, and is the executive director of Honor the Earth, an organization that creates awareness and support for Native environmental issues and develops financial and political resources for the survival of sustainable Native communities.

For more information, visit marquette.edu/haggerty/events.php.