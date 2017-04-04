Main Menu

  4. Former Green Party VP candidate Winona LaDuke to speak at Marquette April 6

Former Green Party VP candidate Winona LaDuke to speak at Marquette April 6

Community, News, Social Justice April 04,2017

Winona LaDuke, the Green Party vice presidential candidate for presidential candidate Ralph Nader in 1996 and 2000, will speak at Marquette University on Thursday, April 6, at 6 p.m. in the Weasler Auditorium, 1506 W. Wisconsin Ave. in Milwaukee.

LaDuke works on issues of climate change, renewable energy and environmental justice alongside indigenous communities. Her speech, “Creating a Multi-Cultural Democracy: Religion, Culture and Identity in America,” is the annual 2017 Curtis L. Carter Art and Social Change Lecture. LaDuke’s appearance is sponsored by the Haggerty Museum of Art

LaDuke lives on the White Earth reservation in northern Minnesota, and is the executive director of Honor the Earth, an organization that creates awareness and support for Native environmental issues and develops financial and political resources for the survival of sustainable Native communities.

For more information, visit marquette.edu/haggerty/events.php.

Tags 2017 Curtis L. Carter Art and Social Change Lecture Creating a Multi-Cultural Democracy: Religion Culture and Identity in America green party haggerty museum of art Honor the Earth Ralph Nader White Earth reservation Winona LaDuke

Wisconsin Gazette

Related articles

Now at the Haggerty: Historical, contemporary, indigenous exhibitions
Entertainment, Featured Entertainment, Visual Art March 27,2017
UW-Milwaukee hosting voting justice conference
Community, Milwaukee, National, News, Progressive, Social Justice March 08,2017
Recount doesn’t change outcome in Wisconsin
Featured, Featured News, National, News, Political, Wisconsin December 13,2016

Newsletter

Community News

Log In / Register

Log In

Find us on Facebook