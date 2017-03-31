UPAF’s Ride for the Arts to recognize cycling pioneer Chris Kegel

Organizers of the UPAF Ride for the Arts, the state’s largest recreational bike ride, will recognize local cycling pioneer Chris Kegel with the creation of an annual award — the Chris Kegel Award. The award will be given each year to the UPAF Ride team that raises the most money in pledges. The award will be presented at the UPAF Campaign Finale event, June 14 at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino.

The UPAF Ride for the Arts, sponsored by Miller Lite, is open for individual and team registration at upafride.org. The team registration fee starts at $50, but is free for youth groups and partnering arts organizations. The ride begins and ends at the Summerfest grounds on June 4.

Kegel and his company, Wheel and Sprocket, have helped make Southeastern Wisconsin a top destination for recreational and competitive biking.

“Chris and the entire Wheel and Sprocket team have always embraced and supported the UPAF Ride for the Arts,” said Amelia Kegel, Chris’s daughter. “UPAF’s Ride for the Arts is an opportunity to introduce a wide range of people to the joys of cycling, while raising money for the performing arts. We’ve been a part of the ride for so many years, and we’re so pleased that Chris will be honored with this award.”

“Chris Kegel left a lasting legacy on the UPAF Ride for the Arts,” said Deanna Tillisch, UPAF president and CEO. “His thoughtfulness, counsel and determination to work with UPAF to produce a safe and fun ride that has raised millions of dollars through the years to support the performing arts.”

For more information, visit upaf.org.