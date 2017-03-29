Skylight Music Theatre names Jivoff artistic director

Skylight Music Theatre announced that it has named Ray Jivoff as its new artistic director.

“When people think of Skylight, they think of Ray,” said Jack R. Lemmon, Skylight’s executive director. “He brings a passion and commitment to Skylight that is part of his DNA. Building on that insight and history, Ray is ready to take Skylight forward in a way that honors the past and creates new excitement for the future.”

Jivoff has been serving as interim artistic director since July of 2016. He joined the Skylight staff as education director in 1999, and became Skylight’s associate artistic director in 2009. Jivoff has been active in the Milwaukee theatre community as an actor, teacher and director since moving here in 1988.

“I am proud to be named the new artistic director,” said Jivoff. “Our upcoming 2017-18 season reflects my goal to bring a sense of fun to the Skylight experience. Next season, even the more thought-provoking shows will have a comic, fun element to them. The 2017-18 season also reflects my interest and experience as a theatre educator with a show that features young people. It is an investment in both the company’s and our community’s future.”

