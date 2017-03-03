United Performing Arts Fund to launch 50th anniversary campaign

The United Performing Arts Fund (UPAF) launches its 50th Anniversary Campaign on March 6 at 5:30 p.m. The one-hour event will feature five performances by charter UPAF Member Groups, the premiere of UPAF’s 50th Anniversary Campaign video and a tribute to Milwaukee singer and musician Al Jarreau. Local actor and improv comedian Jacob Bach will be the emcee.

The event takes place at the Quadracci Powerhouse at the Milwaukee Repertory Theater, 108 E. Wells St. in Milwaukee, and features performances by UPAF Charter Member Groups the Florentine Opera, Skylight Music Theatre, Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra, Milwaukee Repertory Theater, and Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra.

Speakers for the event are Deanna Tillisch, UPAF president and CEO; Betsy Brenner, former publisher of The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel; Linda Gorens-Levey, a partner with General Capital Group; and Alex Kramer, market leader for the Private Client Reserve of U.S Bank.

Other scheduled guests include Sen. Herb Kohl, Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett, Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele, Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow, and Tom Molloy, chief marketing officer, Potawatomi Hotel & Casino.

A UPAF 50th Anniversary Campaign video, as well as a video tribute to Milwaukee’s seven-time Grammy-winner Al Jarreau, will also be shown.

Funds raised during the campaign — running March 6 to June 14 — support UPAF’s 15 Member Groups.

For more information, visit upaf.org.