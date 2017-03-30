‘Where’s Paul Ryan? town hall’ planned for April 1

Leaders in the movement for immigrant and worker rights will join constituents of House Speaker Paul Ryan on April 1 to hold a town hall-style forum.

Ryan rejected invitations to attend the forum, according to a news release from Voces de la Frontera, a leading immigrant rights group in Wisconsin.

The town hall event comes as leaders from more than a dozen immigrant and civil rights organizations and unions gather in Ryan’s district to plan for a General Strike on May Day, which is May 1.

U.S. Rep. Luís Gutiérrez, D-Chicago, will be present with a delegation from Illinois, along with Wisconsin elected officials. Gutiérrez is a national leader in the immigrant rights movement.

At the town hall, organizers will formally announce the national General Strike for Immigrant & Refugee Rights.

“Paul Ryan has refused to meet with constituents who have repeatedly requested a town hall meeting with him since Feb. 23,” said Voces de la Frontera member Valeria Ruiz of Racine. “Since January, we have witnessed more immigrant families separated, more threats from the Trump administration against local government officials and now a federal budget that funds war and immigration agents over public education, health care and good jobs.”

She added, “Ryan should do his job and meet with his constituents. He should block funding for war and the separation of immigrant families, and serve the needs of working class families and the unemployed instead of serving his wealthy corporate benefactors.”