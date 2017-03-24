Three senior living centers combine, now collectively Ovation Communities

The Jewish Home and Care Center, Chai Point, and Sarah Chudnow communities have unveiled a new umbrella name, website, and logos as part of a rebranding initiative. The umbrella name, Ovation Communities, represents Ovation Jewish Home, Ovation Chai Point, and Ovation Sarah Chudnow collectively.

“This new look and umbrella name celebrates the vitality, joy and optimism that represent our organization as a whole,” said President and CEO Michael Sattell. “Ovation Communities exemplifies compassion, purpose and faith and honors our traditions. Ovation is a signal to all of our stakeholders that we are an innovative and meaningful catalyst in the senior living marketplace, true to our long-held beliefs and values, while enthusiastically celebrating life.”

Ovation Communities has rolled out a new website at ovation.org. New print and digital ads will appear early April.