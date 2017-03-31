Wisconsin natives release herb cookbook

Recipes incorporating little-used herbs such as burnet, lemon verbena, tarragon and more are introduced in Herbs for Flavor, Health and Natural Beauty, the first cookbook from Wisconsin natives Jim Rude and Jena Carlin.

Just released by Hobble Creek Press, the collection of more than 80 recipes is not only about cooking with herbs, but also creating with them in and outside of the kitchen, including craft creations such as potpourri, lip balm, candles and more.

Rude and Carlin add their personal background stories, as well as suggested garnishes, pairings and a description of each herb. The publication also contains 200 full-page color photographs from Carlin.

Rude and Carlin have been blogging together for almost four years, collaborating on their award-winning blog, Little Rusted Ladle, featuring images, recipes and home décor from food, flowers, herbs and other products of nature.

Carlin grew up on an organic dairy farm in rural Wisconsin. Rude earned his culinary arts degree from Blackhawk Technical College and worked as a chef for a number of southern Wisconsin restaurants.

For more information, visit hobblecreekpress.com.