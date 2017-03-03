Main Menu

Alec Baldwin finds new way to mock Trump

The AP
Alec Baldwin has found a new way to mock Donald Trump.

Baldwin is teaming with author Kurt Andersen on the satirical book “You Can’t Spell America Without Me: The Really Tremendous Inside Story of My Fantastic First Year as President Donald J. Trump,” Penguin Press announced this week.

The book is scheduled to come out Nov. 7, almost exactly a year to the day that Trump stunned the world by being elected president, and ensured many more appearances by Baldwin as Trump on “Saturday Night Live.”

Baldwin is having a busy year as a writer.

His memoir, “Nevertheless,” comes out in April.

Associated Press

