UW-Milwaukee hosting voting justice conference

Recount 2016 and Count My Vote Wisconsin are sponsoring a conference, Voting Justice and Democratizing Elections. The event is open to the public and features experts from around the state and the country speaking about the issues and challenges to voting justice and verifiable elections in Wisconsin.

The conference starts at 9 a.m. on both March 18 and 19 in the Wisconsin Room at the Student Union, University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, 2200 E. Kenwood Blvd. in Milwaukee. Registration is $10, and it is recommended for anyone planning to attend to RSVP.

Speakers include Dr. Jill Stein, Green Party; George Martin, Count My Vote WI and Liberty Tree Foundation; Karen McKim, Wisconsin Election Integrity; Chris Meuler, Recount 2016; Omar Barberena, Voices De La Frontera; Anita Johnson, WI Citizen Action; and more.

Information on topics and speakers is available at  jill2016.com/vj_wi.

