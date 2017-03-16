Main Menu

Dane County Farmers’ Market opens outdoor season April 15

Community, News, Regional March 16,2017

The award-winning Dane County Farmers’ Market opens its outdoor season on April 15 from 6:15 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Located in the Capitol Square in downtown Madison, it is the largest producer-only farmers’ market in the nation.

The Wednesday Market, located on the 200 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, will open on April 19 from 8:30 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.

The outdoor markets are open every Saturday and every Wednesday through mid-November, rain or shine.

The Dane County Farmers’ Market celebrates its 45th anniversary season this year, and plans to unveil a new website, which it says will help better connect customers with the farmers and makers of the market.

For more information, visit dcfm.org.

