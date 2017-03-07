Wisconsin League of Conservation Voters hosting ‘Super Natural Stories’ benefit

Main Menu

Wisconsin League of Conservation Voters will host an assortment of authors, poets, and storytellers at 7 p.m. on March 16 at The Brink Lounge, 701 E. Washington Ave. in Madison.

Super Natural Stories is a live storytelling event featuring “environmental exploits, bucolic blusters, and groovy green true tales of Mother Nature.” The event will feature several  award-winning Wisconsin writers and storytellers including Jen Rubin, an award-winning The Moth main stage performer; James Edward Mills, writer, editor, and founder of the Joy Trip Project, Aims McGuinness, a history professor and a recently featured Ex Fabula storyteller; and Christi Clancy, a writer, English professor, and regular contributor to Wisconsin Public Radio.

Tickets are available online at conservationvoters.org/supernatural for $10, or $5 with a student ID. Tickets will also be available at the door. All proceeds fund Wisconsin League of Conservation Voters’ work to protect Wisconsin’s air, land, and water.

For more information, visit conservationvoters.org.

