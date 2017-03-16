Main Menu

University staff sign solidarity statement, vow not to help ICE agents

AP and WiG reports
Featured, Featured News, Immigration, News, Political, Regional, Tracking Trump March 16,2017

Roughly 700 Michigan State University employees have signed a statement vowing not to help federal immigration officials seeking to apprehend or deport students.

The Lansing State Journal reports the faculty and staff members signed the “statement of solidarity” with students who are refugees, immigrants or children of immigrants.

The statement says they support university President Lou Anna Simon, who said the East Lansing school “must not allow fear to change the nature of who we are.”

A release says the statement isn’t intended to be a call for disobeying laws, but a refusal to collaborate with federal investigators.

 

