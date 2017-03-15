Main Menu

  4. Ugandan feminist Byarugaba to keynote Marquette Democracy Project lecture March 28

Ugandan feminist Byarugaba to keynote Marquette Democracy Project lecture March 28

Community, News March 15,2017

Clare Byarugaba, a LGBTQ-plus activist from Uganda, will discuss the volatile environment in her country — where acts of homosexuality are criminalized — as part of the Marquette Democracy Project lecture series. The lecture takes place at Marquette University in Room 227 of the Alumni Memorial Union on March 28 at 4 p.m.

Byarugaba coordinated the Civil Society Coalition on Human Rights and Constitutional Law, which fought an anti-homosexuality bill. After the bill was passed into law, she was outed as a lesbian on the front page of a tabloid newspaper and forced to flee the country while facing death threats. She is building Uganda’s first chapter of PFLAG, a global organization that supports relatives and allies of LGBTQ-plus people.

Byarugaba is also a 2012 recipient of the U.S. State Department’s Human Rights Defender Award.

For more information, visit marquette.edu/democracy-project.

 

Tags anti-homosexuality bill Civil Society Coalition on Human Rights and Constitutional Law Clare Byarugaba LGBTQ-plus activist Marquette Democracy Project pflag U.S. State Department’s Human Rights Defender Award uganda

Wisconsin Gazette

Related articles

Milwaukee Pride announces BeOUT Award for LGBTQ Visibility
Event Archives October 10,2016
Ugandan gays hope the pope will speak out on their behalf
LGBT, News, Progressive November 24,2015
PFLAG Appleton announces September meeting
Community, News August 27,2015

Newsletter

Community News

Log In / Register

Log In

Find us on Facebook