Clare Byarugaba, a LGBTQ-plus activist from Uganda, will discuss the volatile environment in her country — where acts of homosexuality are criminalized — as part of the Marquette Democracy Project lecture series. The lecture takes place at Marquette University in Room 227 of the Alumni Memorial Union on March 28 at 4 p.m.

Byarugaba coordinated the Civil Society Coalition on Human Rights and Constitutional Law, which fought an anti-homosexuality bill. After the bill was passed into law, she was outed as a lesbian on the front page of a tabloid newspaper and forced to flee the country while facing death threats. She is building Uganda’s first chapter of PFLAG, a global organization that supports relatives and allies of LGBTQ-plus people.

Byarugaba is also a 2012 recipient of the U.S. State Department’s Human Rights Defender Award.

For more information, visit marquette.edu/democracy-project.