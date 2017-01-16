‘WHAT A JOKE’ Comedy Fest — Jan. 21

In response to Donald Trump’s repeated threats against civil rights, comedians in over 20 cities are coordinating shows to raise money for the American Civil Liberties Union on Inauguration Day weekend. The WHAT A JOKE Comedy Fest is being organized and produced by New York comedians Jenn Welch (New York Comedy Festival) and Emily Winter (writer for TV Land, Fusion TV). The tour takes place simultaneously around the country and in the UK, hitting Puddler’s Hall, 2461 S. St. Clair St. in Milwaukee, Jan. 21 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $10. 414-747-9005 or whatajokefest.com