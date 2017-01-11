Charles Allis and Villa Terrace Art Museums name McCaw new senior curator

The Charles Allis and Villa Terrace Art Museums announced that Shana McCaw would be the museums’ new senior curator.

McCaw’s projects have ranged from curating and directing the Northwestern Mutual Gallery at Cardinal Stritch University; assisting in the design and installation of five exhibitions in partnership with the Chipstone Foundation at the Milwaukee Art Museum; teaching 3-D design, sculpture, and domestic field study courses at the Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design, Cardinal Stritch University, and the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee; and developing an internationally recognized art practice with her husband and collaborator, Brent Budsberg.

For more information, visit charlesallis.org or villaterracemuseum.org.