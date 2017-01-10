Cream City Foundation announces leadership change

Cream City Foundation announced that Dr. Peter J. Holbrook, president and CEO, will be leaving the foundation to serve as Provost of Tiffin University, effective Feb. 27, 2017.

Cream City Foundation’s Board of Directors will be implementing a transition plan and Board Chair Dr. Angelique Harris will lead the president and CEO search, which will be announced in the coming weeks.

Dr. Holbrook joined the foundation in 2015 and has successfully led a board, donor and corporate engagement effort that resulted in increased visibility and giving. Under his leadership, the foundation has awarded $229,425 to 45 LGBTQ+ and allied nonprofits and established a successful LGBTQ+ Scholarship Program, awarding $43,500 to 31 students in its first year.

“During his tenure, he worked with the board of directors to build a diverse and inclusive board, balancing gender identity, orientation and race/ethnicity to better understand and serve our LGBTQ+ communities, donors and grantees,” said Harris. “We wish him continued success and good luck in his work at Tiffin University.”

“It has been my privilege to steward and advance the mission and vision of Cream City Foundation for the past two years,” said Holbrook. “Building a strong board of directors was an essential part of our strategic plan and it uniquely positions the foundation for a successful leadership transition.”

Under the leadership of Holbrook and the board of directors, Cream City Foundation established a partnership with the Marquette University’s Center for Gender and Sexualities Studies to strategically assess and address the needs facing LGBTQ+ communities post-marriage equality.

“The results of the strategic assessment will inform the future work of Cream City Foundation, which will focus on addressing the elevated priorities of equity, health, and prosperity of LGBTQ+ people in Southeast Wisconsin,” Harris said. “Our fundraising, grant making and convening will be focused on addressing these priorities.”

For information, visit CreamCityFoundation.org.