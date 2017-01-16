MKE Punk Fest staging Planned Parenthood benefit shows in 2017

MKE Punk Fest will present a four-part benefit show for Planned Parenthood, These Doors Stay Open, with a goal to raise more than $5,000 for Planned Parenthood over the course of the four shows throughout 2017.

The first benefit show takes place Feb. 4 at Quarters, 900 E. Center St. in Milwaukee. The event features 20 bands over 12 hours and starts at noon.

The second benefit show is slated for May 27 at The Local, 807 S. 5th St. in Milwaukee. The show features 12 bands on two stages and starts at 6 p.m.

Both benefits are for 21 and older with a suggested donation of $5 or more, with food provided by Lumpia City, which is owned and operated by members of the LGBT community.

Dates and venues for the third and fourth benefit shows are yet to be determined.

For more information, visit mkepunkfest.com.