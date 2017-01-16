Frank Caliendo — Jan. 21

Wisconsin native Frank Caliendo is a comedian, actor, and impressionist. He is known for his impressions of people such as Robin Williams, Robert De Niro, George W. Bush, John Madden, Donald Trump, and many more. He recently joined the cast of the Sunday NFL Countdown, and is also a veteran of FOX NFL Sunday Pregame and MADtv. Caliendo has also appeared on The View, The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson, The Tonight Show, and Late Show with David Letterman. He brings his act to The Riverside Theater, 116 W. Wisconsin Ave. in Milwaukee, on Jan. 21 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $35.75 to $45.75. 414-286-3663 or pabsttheater.org