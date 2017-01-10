Nomad World Pub to take over The Cardinal Bar in Madison

Nomad World Pub has reached an agreement with the retiring owner of The Cardinal Bar in Madison to transition ownership of the bar to Nomad by early spring.

Nomad World Pub is owned by restaurant veteran and entrepreneur Mike Eitel, a University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate, who frequented the establishment while attending college.

“I’ve always felt The Cardinal is just a special place, in an amazing building and a great neighborhood with a unique variety of music and a funky feel that appeals to just about everyone,” said Eitel. “I’m excited to make a great bar even better with some fresh, new energy and an awesome concept. The Cardinal is a part of Madison’s history and we fully intend to keep the parts of The Cardinal that everyone loves, and provide our own unique twist.”

The Cardinal Bar owner Ricardo Gonzalez said he is thrilled to have found such a perfect match in Eitel.

“I have been planning to retire for the past few years, but it was important to me that The Cardinal be handed to the right person,” said Gonazlez. “For me, this has been 43 years in the making since we first opened our doors. Mike and Nomad World Pub are going to take this bar to a whole new level, while respecting what we’ve all worked hard to create here. We have enjoyed serving and entertaining so many people over the years and to know this bar will continue as a special place in the community really makes me happy.”

Gonzalez will host a Cardinal Flea Market on January 28 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., with a farewell party starting at 8 p.m. that evening. The Cardinal will then be closed on January 29 and will reopen as the Nomad World Pub in mid-March.

Eitel plans to keep the interior of the bar the same, other than some slight changes to the décor. Craft and imported beer selections will be expanded on tap and Nomad World Pub will pay homage to The Cardinal Bar with a new “Cardinal Room.”

Nomad World Pub plans to offer all current employees at The Cardinal Bar the opportunity “to apply” to stay on with the new ownership. Nomad World Pub will also be hiring additional staff to accommodate planned extended hours.

For more information, visit nomadworldpub.com.