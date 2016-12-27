To our dear online readers: We are aware of the technical issues wisconsingazette.com has been experiencing lately. We are working diligently to transition to a new and much more improved platform, and sincerely appreciate your patience, and understanding!

Main Menu

  3. 2016 Rewind: Tragedy at Pulse, but love overcomes hate

2016 Rewind: Tragedy at Pulse, but love overcomes hate

Lisa Neff, Staff writer
Featured News, LGBT, National, News December 27,2016

Early June 12, a gunman armed with an assault rifle and a handgun went on a rampage at the gay nightclub Pulse in Orlando, Florida.

Omar Mateen killed 49 people and wounded 53 others before police killed him in a gunfight.

The 29-year-old killer was an American who pledged allegiance to the Islamic State, abused his wife, used slurs against blacks, Jewish people, women and gays — although he himself was a regular patron of Pulse.

Orlando — famously known as the “Happiest Place on Earth” — became the site of the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history, a massacre that left Americans mourning the many lost and struggling with extremism, prejudice and gun access.

“I can’t stop crying. I can’t make any sense of it all,” Henry Rivera of Orlando said the day after the rampage. The transgender man — who works at a restaurant just outside Disney World — added, “Everything seems different now.”

In the weeks after the shooting, vigils took place around the world. People traveled to Orlando to mourn strangers, help survivors and erect memorials.

In the months after the shooting, authorities continued the investigations into Mateen’s motives and the police response. Activists launched campaigns against gun violence and homophobia.

“Love trumps hate” became a unifying cry. From Pride events around the country to the Democratic National Convention following speeches by victims’ mothers, from the demonstrations outside Donald Trump-Mike Pence rallies to LGBT equality rallies held week after week in North Carolina, the cry was heard.

More Rewind of 2016 stories:

2016 Rewind: Divisive Milwaukee politics

2016 Rewind: Another deadly year for Milwaukee

2016 Rewind: Riots explode in Sherman Park

2016 Rewind: U.S. court overturns Wisconsin legislative maps

2016 Rewind: Another challenging environmental year for Wisconsin

2016 Rewind: Another year, another WEDC scandal

2016 Rewind: The stand at Standing Rock

2016 Rewind: More black lives lost

Tags Democratic National Convention florida Henry Rivera islamic state lgbt equality Omar Mateen orlando Pulse nightclub

Lisa Neff

Lisa Neff is senior news editor for the Wisconsin Gazette.

Related articles

Orlando to buy Pulse nightclub to create a memorial
Featured, Featured News, LGBT, News November 09,2016
JJ Grey & Mofro — Nov. 17
Event Archives November 09,2016
Audio captures police strategizing about Pulse shooter
Featured News, LGBT, National, News November 02,2016

Newsletter

Community News

Log In / Register

Log In

Find us on Facebook