2016 Rewind: High court win for abortion rights in high stakes year

Lisa Neff, Staff writer

The U.S. Supreme Court struck down two Texas laws restricting access to abortion in the state. The ruling in Whole Woman’s Health v. Hellerstedt was 5-3.

Wisconsin state Rep. JoCasta Zamarripa, D-Milwaukee, welcomed the decision as “an incredible victory for women’s reproductive rights and a setback to the Republicans’ unrelenting war on women.”

She said, “The now-unconstitutional provisions of this Texas law would have required physicians who provide abortion services to have admitting privileges at a hospital within 30 miles of their clinic and would have also imposed regulations requiring clinics that provide abortions to become ambulatory surgical centers. Medical experts say that these two provisions would provide no medical value and will actually harm women by delaying access to medical care.”

After the June decision from the justices, restrictions in Wisconsin, Alabama, Alaska, Arizona and Oklahoma were blocked.

Planned Parenthood and other groups for abortion rights also sued in 2016 to overturn medically unnecessary abortion restrictions in Alaska, Missouri and North Carolina.

“We are going to fight back state by state and law by law until every person has the right to pursue the life they want, including the right to decide to end a pregnancy,” said Dr. Raegan McDonald-Mosley, chief medical officer of Planned Parenthood Federation of America.

Honoring its centennial in October, Planned Parenthood launched a yearlong #100YearsStrong campaign with a celebration in New York City, where Margaret Sanger opened the first clinic in 1916.

More Rewind of 2016 stories:

2016 Rewind: Divisive Milwaukee politics

2016 Rewind: Another deadly year for Milwaukee

2016 Rewind: Riots explode in Sherman Park

2016 Rewind: U.S. court overturns Wisconsin legislative maps

2016 Rewind: Another challenging environmental year for Wisconsin

2016 Rewind: Another year, another WEDC scandal

2016 Rewind: The stand at Standing Rock

2016 Rewind: More black lives lost

2016 Rewind: Tragedy at Pulse, but love overcomes hate

2016 Rewind: North Carolina’s ‘bathroom bill’

2016 Rewind: Record number of insured Americans under Obamacare

2016 Rewind: Dreams deferred, deportations threatened