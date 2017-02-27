Milwaukee performing arts show by veterans happening March 2

The public is invited to a veteran’s performing arts stage show March 2 at the Milwaukee VA Medical Center. The event is free.

The event takes place on the third-floor recreation hall at the medical center, 5000 W. National Ave. in Milwaukee. Performers will be divided into two shows at 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Categories include music, dance, drama, poetry and creative writing.

Local first-place winners will go forward to the national competition. The top 120 artists nationwide can earn a trip to the National Creative Arts Festival in Buffalo, N.Y., on Oct. 23 to 29. The festival includes a week of workshops, public art showing, and a two-hour variety stage show.

Although competition is open to all enrolled veterans, many participate as part of their therapy and to help cope and recover from post-traumatic stress, trauma and other physical and emotional disabilities.

For more information on the national festival, including history and photos from the 2016 event in Jackson, Miss., visit va.gov/opa/speceven/caf/index.asp.