Young Wisconsin activists to protest pipeline expansion

Young environmentalists will be marching March 4 in Whitewater to demonstrate against a proposed pipeline expansion.

Wisconsin already is bisected by five pipelines.

Now Canada-based Enbridge Energy has plans — announced via shareholder letters — to construct Line 66, a pipeline that would run parallel to the existing Line 61.

These pipelines would carry 2 million barrels of oil per day from Superior diagonally through the heart of the state and across many vital waterways.

The statement said the oil transported by Line 61 and the oil that would be pumped into Line 66 is tar sands oil, perhaps the most environmentally destructive source of energy on the planet, requiring clearcutting of pristine Alberta Boreal forest, and releasing a slew of different environmental toxins.

Also, more than 800 spills occurred under Enbridge’s watch from 1999 to 2010, an average of one spill roughly every five days. Three weeks ago, an Enbridge pipeline in Texas spilled 600,000 barrels of oil.

Activists will gather to demonstrate opposition to “Enbridge’s profit grab at the expense of the people and the natural environment,” said a statement from the 350 Madison Climate Action Team, an affiliate of 350.com.

The activists hope their protest will lead to a public commitment by Enbridge not to construct any new tar sands oil infrastructure in Wisconsin, improved pipeline management, oversight and technology and eventually the decommissioning of pipelines.

The gathering will begin at 2 p.m. near the fountain on the campus mall in front of the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater University Center. The march will proceed to the Cravath Lakefront, where a rally and press conference will be held at 3:30 p.m.

