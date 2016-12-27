To our dear online readers: We are aware of the technical issues wisconsingazette.com has been experiencing lately. We are working diligently to transition to a new and much more improved platform, and sincerely appreciate your patience, and understanding!

Main Menu

  3. 2016 Rewind: Record number of insured Americans under Obamacare

2016 Rewind: Record number of insured Americans under Obamacare

Lisa Neff, Staff writer
Featured News, National, News, Political, Wisconsin December 27,2016

The number of people with health insurance reached an all-time high under the Affordable Care Act.

Nationwide, there was a drop in the uninsured of almost 7 million in 2015 on top of an 8.5 million drop in 2014.

Meanwhile, a 2016 analysis of U.S. Census Bureau data revealed the number of Wisconsinites who did not have health insurance fell sharply during the first two years of Obamacare.

In September, the Wisconsin Council on Children and Families reported that 195,000 fewer Wisconsin residents were uninsured in 2015 than in 2013, a decline of almost 38 percent.

“With an estimated 323,000 Wisconsinites who are still uninsured, we can’t rest on our laurels,” Jon Peacock, research director of WCCF, said in September.

Uncertain future

The outcome of the general election threatened these advancements under the ACA.

President-elect Donald Trump ran on a campaign to repeal the ACA and Republican leaders in the House and Senate also have pledged to undo the law.

A study from the Urban Institute released in early December indicated repeal of the ACA would leave nearly 30 million people uninsured: 23 million would lose coverage directly due to repeal of the law’s subsidies and 7 million would become uninsured because of the ripple effects of expected market upheavals.

In the health market, consumers saw increases in insurance premiums and patients saw increases in care costs that outpaced increases in wages.

More Rewind of 2016 stories:

2016 Rewind: Divisive Milwaukee politics

2016 Rewind: Another deadly year for Milwaukee

2016 Rewind: Riots explode in Sherman Park

2016 Rewind: U.S. court overturns Wisconsin legislative maps

2016 Rewind: Another challenging environmental year for Wisconsin

2016 Rewind: Another year, another WEDC scandal

2016 Rewind: The stand at Standing Rock

2016 Rewind: More black lives lost

2016 Rewind: Tragedy at Pulse, but love overcomes hate

2016 Rewind: North Carolina’s ‘bathroom bill’

Tags Affordable Care Act Donald Trump health insurance Jon Peacock obamacare president barack obama U.S. Census Bureau Wisconsin Council on Children and Families Wisconsin residents

Lisa Neff

Lisa Neff is senior news editor for the Wisconsin Gazette.

Related articles

Donald Trump’s act goes from sideshow to big tent
Featured Views, Views & Opinions December 27,2016
Trump: U.S. must ‘greatly strengthen’ nuclear capability
Featured, Featured News, News, Political December 23,2016
If Republicans repeal health law, how will they pay for replacement?
Featured, Featured News, Political, Wellness December 23,2016

Newsletter

Community News

Log In / Register

Log In

Find us on Facebook