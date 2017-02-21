Oak Creek Mayor Scaffidi stepping down to join WTMJ talk show

Oak Creek Mayor Steve Scaffidi has announced his resignation, and will join WTMJ radio as an afternoon talk show host, according to WTMJ. Scaffidi has also resigned from his position as an account executive at Leonard & Finco Public Relations to join the station.

Scaffidi will join Erik Bilstad for Scaffidi & Bilstad. The show will air from noon to 3 p.m. on weekdays and focus on “the biggest stories of the day with Steve’s unique perspective – injected into topics ranging from news, politics, events and sports.”

“I’m looking forward to joining WTMJ to inform and entertain the listeners with honest conversation as a conservative,” Scaffidi said, in a prepared statement. “Now more than ever we need quality news, information and perspective on-air. I can’t wait to get started. It has been an honor to serve the citizens of Oak Creek. It will always be home.”

Scaffidi previously worked in media research for the Nielsen Company for 28 years as a field manager up until he was elected mayor.

Scaffidi & Bilstad will debut on Feb. 28.