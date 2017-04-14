Main Menu

Warren, MoveOn release Trump tax video: What’s he hiding?

As thousands of people nationwide prepare to join more than 150 tax marches this weekend to ask members of Congress to force Donald Trump to reveal what he’s hiding in his taxes, U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren takes on the issue — again.

In a new video from MoveOn.org Civic Action,  Warren blasts Trump for his continued refusal to release his tax returns and makes the case that Americans deserve to see Trump’s taxes to know what he’s hiding.

“Donald Trump is hiding something,” the senior senator from Massachusetts says in the video. “And we know where he’s hiding it—not in a safe, not in a vault. Nope, he’s hiding it in his taxes.”

