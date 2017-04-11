On a roll: Traveling food truck festival coming to Milwaukee area

Lisa Neff, Staff writer

Food Truck Festivals of America is driving an expansion to 16 markets this year, including a stop this spring in Wisconsin.

FTFA, based in Boston, bills itself as the largest traveling food truck and craft beer company in the United States.

The traveling festivals got their start in 2011, with eight trucks. Today, expect 20 or more — including some local businesses.

New festival markets in 2017 include Palm Beach, Florida; Little Rock, Arkansas; Louisville, Kentucky; Asheville, North Carolina; New Bedford, Massachusetts; and Waukesha.

The festival season opened Feb. 25 in Palm Beach and concludes Nov. 11 in Asheville. The Milwaukee Food Truck and Craft Beer Festival is May 20 at the Waukesha Expo Center.

Tip your favorite cruising chef to register for the festival at foodtruckfestivalsofamerica.com. Local restaurants also can rent a truck for the event — mileage included.