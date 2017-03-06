Main Menu

  3. Madison attorney to run for Wis. Dem party chair

Madison attorney to run for Wis. Dem party chair

Featured News, News, Political, Wisconsin March 06,2017

A Madison attorney says he’s running for the state Democratic Party’s leadership post.

Eric Finch issued a news release saying he’ll challenge current party Chairwoman Martha Laning at the party’s June convention.

Glendale Mayor Bryan Kennedy has said he’ll run against Laning as well.

Laning is seeking re-election despite Democrats’ poor showing in the November elections, which saw Donald Trump become the first Republican presidential candidate to win Wisconsin since Ronald Reagan in 1984 and the GOP expand its legislative majorities.

Finch said he’s running because he’s fed up with Republican Gov. Scott Walker and Democratic “insiders” who he says have failed to fight back against Walker’s signature law stripping most public workers of their union rights.

Tags chair Democratic insiders partisan party Scott Walker union wisconsin
mm

Associated Press

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Related articles

Families, experts wary of Scott Walker’s plan to abolish Parole Commission
Featured, Featured News, News, Political, Social Justice, Walker Watch, Wisconsin March 06,2017
Wisconsin company vies to build Trump’s wall along US-Mexico border
Featured, Featured News, News, Political, Tracking Trump, Wisconsin March 06,2017
Scott Walker says Sheriff Clarke fabricated a story about him in new book
Featured Views, Opinion, Views & Opinions, Wisconsin March 03,2017

Newsletter

Community News

Log In / Register

Log In

Find us on Facebook