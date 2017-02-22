1000s to join ‘Resistance Recess’ at townhalls nationwide

As Congress takes its first recess of the new session, thousands of constituents nationwide will join the “Resistance Recess” — a nationwide week of action with more than 200 events taking place at elected officials’ town halls and public appearances, or at self-organized “constituent town halls” in districts where congressional leaders are refusing to hold face-to-face meetings.

Nationwide, constituents are demanding answers from members of Congress to questions around Donald Trump’s agenda — from whether they’ll pledge to protect and improve health care to how they will challenge executive actions by Trump .

They also will be demanding Democrats lead a resistance to Trump’s agenda — fighting for an immediate, independent investigation into Trump’s ties to Russia, rejecting his U.S. Supreme Court nominee, working to counter his attacks on immigrants and refugees and blocking an agenda that “would bankrupt our nation and divide our communities for the benefit of billionaires and corporations.”

The actions will be taking place through Feb. 26.

The Resistance Recess is a grassroots movement being supporting by MoveOn.org Civic Action and other partners.