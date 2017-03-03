Wisconsin Republicans reintroduce anti-immigrant legislation that sparked uprising

Sam Singleton-Freeman, Voces de la Frontera

On March 1, Republican state legislators John Spiros, Jesse Kremer, and Steve Nass began seeking co-sponsorship for anti-immigrant legislation that seeks to turn local government officials into an arm of Trump’s deportation machine. The legislators are reintroducing the so-called “anti-sanctuary” bill that was defeated by the Day without Latinos and Immigrants general strike of last February.

“This hateful legislation is a retread of what our community defeated last year,” said Christine Neumann-Ortiz, executive director of immigrant rights group Voces de la Frontera, in response. “This bill aims to turn local government employees and law enforcement into an arm of Trump’s campaign of terror against immigrant families. Local police chiefs across the country are opposed to legislation like this because it will make community members afraid to report crimes, making all less safe. This legislation hurts the economy by targeting workers that key industries like dairy and manufacturing depend on. As we have shown repeatedly, immigrant workers and business owners are committed to striking and shutting down key industries that depend on their labor in defense of their families.

“On May 1st, Voces de la Frontera is calling for a national general strike to demand Republicans halt this wave of anti-immigrant discrimination and racism. Legislators should be focused on passing legislation to protect healthcare, fund schools, and create jobs, but instead they are scapegoating immigrant workers for the failures of their own pro-1 percent policies. We defeated this bill last year and we will fight all out to defeat it again.”

For more information, visit vdlf.org.