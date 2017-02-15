Main Menu

In the video “She Persisted,” dozens of women, including Rosanne Cash, Carly Simon and Bridget Everett, read the 1986 letter by Coretta Scott King that Elizabeth Warren was unable read on the Senate floor while opposing Jeff Sessions’ nomination as U.S. attorney general.
The result is a three-and-a-half-minute video — created by Steve Lippman, aka FLIP — of women coming together in solidarity.
Lippman is perhaps best known for directing music short films/videos/documentaries for David Bowie, Laurie Anderson and Dolly Parton.
He released “She Persisted” via Talkhouse.

