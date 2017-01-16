Wisconsin utility regulators remove climate change language from website

The AP

Wisconsin utility regulators removed references to climate change from their website months before state environmental officials altered global warming language on their own site.

The Public Service Commission eliminated a web page about global warming sometime after May 1 of last year, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

The page for years had featured material devoted to climate change, including strategies for reducing Wisconsin’s reliance on coal. It included links to wind turbine development on the Great Lakes and to a report from a global warming task force that former Gov. Jim Doyle convened.

A PSC spokeswoman, Elise Nelson, said the page was recommended for removal in 2014 along with 98 other pages as part of a long-term website cleanup.

The Department of Natural Resources removed language from its website last month that stated human activity is causing climate change, even though the vast majority of scientists agree that’s the case. DNR officials said this week it made the revisions after a northern Wisconsin newspaper asked whether the agency should be posting information stating that human activities have contributed to global warming.

The two agencies are the most influential in state government on climate change because they both regulate coal-fired power plants, a major source of carbon emissions.

Republican Gov. Scott Walker controls both agencies and combatting global warming hasn’t been a priority under his administration.

Each agency has filed comments with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency objecting to higher energy costs under President Barack Obama’s administration’s climate change regulations.