Well-Known Strangers — Jan. 21

Southeast Wisconsin-based Well-Known Strangers is an alternative rock/pop act featuring cellist and singer Betsy Ade, a past Wisconsin Area Music Industry winner for Female Vocalist of the Year. The group has appeared at Summerfest and was also a finalist for Radio Milwaukee Music Awards’ Video of the Year for its track “Splinter.” The show celebrates the band’s new release Aligned.

8:30 p.m. on Jan. 21 at Route 20 Outhouse in Racine; $10; route20outhouse.com