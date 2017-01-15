Main Menu

Zie Magic Flute — Jan. 20 to 29

Out on the Town January 15,2017

Music, movement and a giant snake collide in this collaboration between three Milwaukee performing arts groups. Zie Magic Flute features performers from Quasimondo Milwaukee Physical Theatre, Milwaukee Opera Theatre and Cadance Collective, with music by Mozart. The show takes place at the Tripoli Shrine Center, 3000 W. Wisconsin Ave., in Milwaukee. Performance dates and times are Jan. 20, 23, 25 and 27 at 7:30 pm and Jan. 21, 28 and 29 at 1 p.m. General admission tickets are $28 and $18 for students. 800-838-3006 or milwaukeeoperatheatre.org

Tags Cadance Collective Milwaukee Opera Theatre Mozart Quasimondo Milwaukee Physical Theatre Zie Magic Flute

Wisconsin Gazette

