Zie Magic Flute — Jan. 20 to 29

Music, movement and a giant snake collide in this collaboration between three Milwaukee performing arts groups. Zie Magic Flute features performers from Quasimondo Milwaukee Physical Theatre, Milwaukee Opera Theatre and Cadance Collective, with music by Mozart. The show takes place at the Tripoli Shrine Center, 3000 W. Wisconsin Ave., in Milwaukee. Performance dates and times are Jan. 20, 23, 25 and 27 at 7:30 pm and Jan. 21, 28 and 29 at 1 p.m. General admission tickets are $28 and $18 for students. 800-838-3006 or milwaukeeoperatheatre.org