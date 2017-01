Your Mom’s House podcast host and stand-up comic Tom Segura comes to the Pabst Theater, 144 E. Wells St. in Milwaukee, Jan. 26 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $29, with “meet and greet” tickets also available for $50. Your Mom’s House was a finalist for Best Comedy Podcast at the Stitcher Awards and profiled by VICE. 414-286-3663 or pabsttheater.org